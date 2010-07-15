Flextronics expands Tech Support Services

Firedog, the former exclusive technology service company for Circuit City, was introduced as the first on‐line direct‐to‐business and direct‐to‐consumer offering from Flextronics.

Flextronics Retail and Technical Services (RTS) business unit will combine Firedog’s technical service solutions with its existing design, manufacturing and service expertise.



“Firedog is a natural extension to the end‐user services we offer through RTS, where we provide high‐quality service and technical support to small‐ to medium‐ businesses, enterprise and consumers on behalf of our OEM, retail and carrier customers,” said Caroline Dowling, president of Flextronics RTS. “The addition of Firedog increases our ability to provide a superior technology service experience direct to the home, to the office or remotely.”