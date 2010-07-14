Videoton's revenue down 5% in 2009

Hungarian EMS-provider Videoton reported consolidated revenue of HUF 76 billion (around EUR ) in 2009, down 5% from the previous year.

This drop however was less than what the management forecasted earlier on, CEO Ottó Sinkó told the Hungarian newsagency MTI. In previous estimations, management anticipated a decrease between 8% and 10%.



As reported earlier, Videonton is pursuing its expansion course and recently bought a 51% stake in alternative energy company STS Group. Mr Sinkó said that further acquisition talks are under way.