Bürkle finishes short-time work and grows by 30%

Already in June the line manufacturer finished short-time work in all business units having lasted 13 months in total.

The reason is the continuously increasing receipt of orders since beginning of the year which culminates in 42 million Euros by 30th June 2010. This order value is three times higher than in the previous year and also higher than in the first two quarters of the booming years 2007 and 2008.



An important business sector of the specialist for press and coating technologies is still the business unit “surfaces” which contributes 35 per cent of the total turnover, subsumed in the turnovers of the derived timber board, glass, automotive and graphical industry.



Another novelty is the successes of the subsidiary Fiber Engineering GmbH in Karlsruhe. The company will deliver the first order to the USA this summer, a line for the manufacture of recyclable fibre moulded parts for the automotive industry.



30 per cent are earned by the pioneer of multi-opening technology in the recent business unit “photovoltaics”. More than 60 lines of the brand Ypsator and single-opening laminators have been sold since market entry three years ago. In the third business unit “plastic cards and multilayer” Bürkle gained 15 per cent of the turnover, whereas the first large order in the amount of two million Euros for complete card body manufacturing equipment has been delivered to Mexico since the product portfolio of PCU was taken over in 2008.