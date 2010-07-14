EV Group receives order

EV Group has received an order for its EVG520IS semi-automated wafer bonding system and EVG620TB mask and bond aligner from the University of Texas at Arlington.

The tools will be employed at Nano Fab - UTA's Nanotechnology Research and Teaching Facility, which is funded by the National Science Foundation's Major Research Instrumentation Program - for a wide range of MEMS-related as well as photonics and optoelectronics research.



The order is EVG's latest centered on the MEMS market, following its March shipment of two wafer bonders to the University of Michigan's Lurie Nanofabrication Facility for advanced MEMS research.



MEMS are currently undergoing explosive growth, according to market analyst firm Yole Developpement, outpacing nearly every other segment of the electronics industry due to their implementation in sensors and accelerometers for mobile handsets, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and other high-volume consumer applications.