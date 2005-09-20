VOGT relocates EMS business

VOGT electronic is transferring certain EMS business from VOGT electronic EMS GmbH to VOGT electronic Witten GmbH. That business includes all customer relationsships and products which have been manufactured by Witten already before as EMS provider for VOGT electronic EMS GmbH.

A significant part of the EMS business however will remain at VOGT electronic and will be produced by the operations in Lehesten and Osterode. VOGT electronic will concentrate on medium and low volume - high mix manufacturing in the future.



With the new structure VOGT expects the EMS business to become profitable

again and as successful as the business unit COMPONENT.