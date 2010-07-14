Apple to go for additional manufacturing partner

Electronics giant Apple has reportedly decided to broaden its manufacturing basis, opting for a 2nd Asian manufacturing partner for its desktop computers.

Apple has reportedly approached Pegatron Technologies, spin-off from Asustek Computer, with manufacturing orders for its desktop computers, reports DigiTimes. This decision could be related to the recent suicides at Apple's largest manufacturing partner Foxconn and sub-sequent events in China.



However, neither of the companies has confirmed the rumours.