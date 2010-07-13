TRaC opens test facility in North West of England

TRaC has made a major expansion of its operations in the North West of England.

The company has opened a new 15,000 sq. ft. centre of excellence in Up Holland, Lancashire. TRaC has invested more than £1 million in the new Lancashire location which has been supported by the North West Regional Development Agency. The company is currently hiring for key positions and plans a second wave of recruitment later this year to support the anticipated growth of its existing business in the region.