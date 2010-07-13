Sikorsky Aircraft and Ruag in agreement

Sikorsky Aircraft and Ruag have the signing a Letter of Cooperation to explore aerospace industry cooperation that would assist in introducing the Cyclone multi-mission helicopter into Germany.

Sikorsky has been growing its European business activities over the last several years. In 2007, PZL Mielec in Poland became a Sikorsky company and is the future manufacturer of the S-70i BLACK HAWK helicopter. Sikorsky also is actively exploring business opportunities with strategic European entities for component manufacturing and service centers for the entire Sikorsky product line.