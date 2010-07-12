Amphenol-Tuchel extends Avnet Abacus relationship

Avnet Abacus has extended its franchise with Amphenol-Tuchel to become a system distributor for its products.

Under the extended agreement, Avnet Abacus will operate as an Amphenol-Tuchel reseller, supporting and supplying customers, systems integrators and other European distributors for low quantity business.



Avnet Abacus will provide full technical support and will maintain a stock profile that supports European market demand. Products covered include the Ecomate series, the C16-3 series and, exclusively in EMEA, the smart card readers series C702 and C703. The agreement gives Avnet Abacus a central place in Amphenol-Tuchels channel to the European market.