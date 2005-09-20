Makhup Nyama appointed<br> CEO of Saab Grintek Limited

EMS Provider Grintek Limited's board of directors has appointed Makhuparetja Nyama as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the company effective 1 September 2005.

"The Grintek board is pleased to appoint Makhup as CEO of the new Grintek that has joined forces with Saab," says chairman of the Grintek board, Zoli Kunene.



Nyama's appointment comes after a three-month stint as acting CEO for the group following the departure of Shaun Liebenbeg to Denel. Nyama initially joined the Grintek group last year as CEO of Grintek Technologies.



Grintek recently delisted and was privatised under the Kunene/Saab partnership resulting from the buy-out of minority shares by Saab. Nyama's priority role is to coordinate Grintek's integration with Saab to create organisational structures best suited to maximize opportunities arising from the newly integrated business.



"In the short time that he has been within Grintek he has proved himself a good leader with vision and integrity and we are confident he will rise to the challenge of his new role." says, Zoli Kunene.



Nyama has been CEO of Grintek's Technologies division since November last year. An MBA graduate of the University of the Witwatersrand, he started his career at IBM before moving to Telkom where he was responsible for business and market development. In 1999 he joined Argil Intellect as managing director and when Argil was incorporated into CS Holdings in 2001 he was appointed an executive director and later deputy chief executive responsible for strategy, operations and business development.



Saab Grintek is a high-technology partnership between Kunene Bros Holdings (29,7 %) and Saab AB (70,3%). The group specialises in three main market segments, namely telecommunications and selected niche opportunities within industrial and defense electronics.