RoodMicrotec achieves strong sales growth in first half 2010

The provisional sales for the first half of 2010 of € 7.328 million grew strongly by 32.1% compared to the first half of 2009 (HY1 2009: € 5.547 million).

Growth rates of 42% and 176% respectively in the business units Test and Supply Chain Management. The Qualification & Reliability Investigation business unit showed limited growth (+1%), while Failure & Technology Analysis and Test Engineering fell by -11% and - 42% respectively.



The first months of 2010, the market recovery was largely limited to existing services. New developments of RoodMicrotec's customers continue to be postponed; resulting in Test Engineering especially lagged behind budget in the first months of the past half year. The company expect that under normal conditions these services will show growth in the second half of 2010.