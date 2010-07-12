STMicro workers rejected aid package

Workers at STMicroelectronics in Malta overwhelmingly rejected a package of austerity measures proposed by the company in a ballot organised by the General Workers' Union.

According to a Times of Malta report, the latest package presented to workers included salary and seniority increases withheld until December 2012, shift allowances frozen at €13.97 per week, Times of Malta reported.



From the 925 registered union members at the company, 59 per cent cast their vote. With seven invalid votes and one abstention, 94 per cent voted against the austerity package. According to GWU section secretary Andrew Mizzi, the company had threatened to call off any agreement with the government if the austerity package was rejected.



Last week, the government announced it had reached an agreement with STMicroelectronics on a new aid package that should secure the company's continued presence in Malta.