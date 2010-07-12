SMT & Inspection | July 12, 2010
Orpro Vision sees good business development
In an interview with Evertiq, Mr. Arnon Tuval, President of Orpro Vision USA, discusses the company development in the USA, Europe and future plans for the Asian markets. Mr. Tuval also provides his insight on the development of a new bench top AOI, Spectrum, for Orpro Vision.
How do you see the development for the European market?
In the European market we see business growth in 2010. This growth is targeted in certain geographical areas and not consistently across the entire market.
In the USA we experienced a solid investment in our AOI during the first quarter and we are witnessing similar investment in Q2. The business here is growing cautiously, but we definitely see more activities across all technology segments, but in particularly the automotive portion of our business.
It is too early to predict how business will grow for the entire year—not only for Orpro Vision, but for our industry—until all fiscal reports are published and analyzed.
You mentioned before that your focus for 2010 and on is the development of a brand new concept of inspection. Can you please let us know a little bit more about this?
During Productronica and SMTA San Diego last year we showed a prototype version of our new bench top AOI machine, Spectrum. This bench top AOI is a new development by Orpro Vision from concept to production. We will definitely enter the bench top AOI market with this new machine in 2010; this is our newest offering in the AOI market.
There is demand for bench top sized AOI’s in our industry, but it is not entirely new; the interest in bench top AOI machines started to increase a few years back.
At Orpro Vision we believe that we need to provide a lower cost solution for big and small companies alike. The technology we develop for Spectrum will allow us introduce a new generation of AOI for all production needs in the EMS markets.
Is there a particular region or country where you are likely to develop a stronger presence?
Orpro Vision, LLC covers the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. We are investing more and extending our presence in Brazil, where there are many untapped possibilities.
In Europe we have a very good coverage and we are waiting to see which countries will contribute more business opportunities and be more active. We have distribution partners in Europe that have the expertise in the market and know our machines.
Most of Asia is currently still served by Orbotech—as part of our contract with them. By the end of the year (2010) we plan to take over the Asian market for AOI from Orbotech as well.
Do you plan to increase staff numbers? Do you have any particular investment plans?
We invested a lot in our newly structured R&D center in Germany, and much of that was in our talented team there.
In the Americas we kept the team we had with Orbotech as we transitioned to Orpro Vision. If the business continues to grow as we have seen in the 1st half we will need to add more staff, but the decision to do so will be cautious and based on the need to serve our growing install base. We did not lose the talent that we already had and all of our staff has many years of experience in the electronics industry, and specifically, within the AOI and EMS segments.
When we assume the Asian business from Orbotech, we will certainly acquire more talented people.
In Europe and USA we already took on a number of employees with the takeover. We kept the very talented people; for example, in R&D, we were able to hold on to most of the group. This is the reason why we could develop a new bench top AOI platform so soon.
Any particular machine model that is especially popular?
There is no one machine that is more popular than the rest. We see equal interest for all of our machines.
Some customers have bought several different machines from the same product line. You could say that all sales are equally divided across our full line of AOI solutions that are available to the market.
In the European market we see business growth in 2010. This growth is targeted in certain geographical areas and not consistently across the entire market.
In the USA we experienced a solid investment in our AOI during the first quarter and we are witnessing similar investment in Q2. The business here is growing cautiously, but we definitely see more activities across all technology segments, but in particularly the automotive portion of our business.
It is too early to predict how business will grow for the entire year—not only for Orpro Vision, but for our industry—until all fiscal reports are published and analyzed.
You mentioned before that your focus for 2010 and on is the development of a brand new concept of inspection. Can you please let us know a little bit more about this?
During Productronica and SMTA San Diego last year we showed a prototype version of our new bench top AOI machine, Spectrum. This bench top AOI is a new development by Orpro Vision from concept to production. We will definitely enter the bench top AOI market with this new machine in 2010; this is our newest offering in the AOI market.
There is demand for bench top sized AOI’s in our industry, but it is not entirely new; the interest in bench top AOI machines started to increase a few years back.
At Orpro Vision we believe that we need to provide a lower cost solution for big and small companies alike. The technology we develop for Spectrum will allow us introduce a new generation of AOI for all production needs in the EMS markets.
Is there a particular region or country where you are likely to develop a stronger presence?
Orpro Vision, LLC covers the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. We are investing more and extending our presence in Brazil, where there are many untapped possibilities.
In Europe we have a very good coverage and we are waiting to see which countries will contribute more business opportunities and be more active. We have distribution partners in Europe that have the expertise in the market and know our machines.
Most of Asia is currently still served by Orbotech—as part of our contract with them. By the end of the year (2010) we plan to take over the Asian market for AOI from Orbotech as well.
Do you plan to increase staff numbers? Do you have any particular investment plans?
We invested a lot in our newly structured R&D center in Germany, and much of that was in our talented team there.
In the Americas we kept the team we had with Orbotech as we transitioned to Orpro Vision. If the business continues to grow as we have seen in the 1st half we will need to add more staff, but the decision to do so will be cautious and based on the need to serve our growing install base. We did not lose the talent that we already had and all of our staff has many years of experience in the electronics industry, and specifically, within the AOI and EMS segments.
When we assume the Asian business from Orbotech, we will certainly acquire more talented people.
In Europe and USA we already took on a number of employees with the takeover. We kept the very talented people; for example, in R&D, we were able to hold on to most of the group. This is the reason why we could develop a new bench top AOI platform so soon.
Any particular machine model that is especially popular?
There is no one machine that is more popular than the rest. We see equal interest for all of our machines.
Some customers have bought several different machines from the same product line. You could say that all sales are equally divided across our full line of AOI solutions that are available to the market.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments