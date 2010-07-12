The slow death of Fuba Dresden

The PCB manufacturing facility of Fuba in Dresden is to in stand-by. There was—and there still is—interest in the facility from possible investors. However, nobody is willing to be ‘hands-on’.

Our information suggests that there are currently 2 potential investors for the manufacturing facility in Dresden. But time is running out it seems. The facility is still fully functional and many employees—former and current alike—don’t really see the point in closing down a production under such conditions.



So far, Fuba Dresden seems to have had no luck with investors and interested parties. What remains is a little spark of hope.