Restructuring specialist Frans van Houten to lead Philips

Royal Philips Electronics will nominate Frans van Houten as its next President and CEO, effective April 1, 2011, as successor to Gerard Kleisterlee who will retire from Philips as per the same date.

Mr. van Houten was a member of Philips’ Board of Management until September 2006 when he led the successful spin out of Philips Semiconductors and the creation of NXP Semiconductors as an independent global company. He will re-join Philips on October 1, 2010 and will assume the position of COO as of January 1, 2011, working closely with Mr. Kleisterlee to ensure a smooth transition.



“With hands-on experience in marketing and sales and deep understanding of both professional systems and solutions as well as consumer products, and having lived and worked in Europe, the US and Asia Frans van Houten is the right leader in the world of today and tomorrow to continue Philips’ strategy to be a leader in the domain of health and well-being,” Jan-Michiel Hessels, Chairman of Philips’ Supervisory Board said.



“I am happy to see Frans return to our company,” said Mr. Kleisterlee, “Frans was a strong member of my team and a strong contributor in setting the direction of the company. I regretted to see him leave with the Semiconductor spin-out. Under his leadership Philips’ future will be in very good hands.”