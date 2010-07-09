Foxconn: 'We will not acquire Sony's Spanish plant'

The Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn has denied rumours that it is to acquire the Sony LCD manufacturing facility in Spain.

EMS-provider Foxconn said it never had nor currently has any plans to acquire the LCD TV assembly facility from Sony in Spain, writes DigiTimes.



Such rumours have been around since Foxconn started its Sony shopping tour last year, with first acquiring a facility in Mexico and more recently the facility in Slovakia. The latter has, last month, been approved by EU authorities.



Additional to that, Foxconn also took on Dell's former PC manufacturing facility in Poland.