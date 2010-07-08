Changes in the managment team of Efore

Mr Alexander Luiga has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing and as a member of the Efore Executive Management Team as of August 1, 2010.

Ilkka Starck, the present Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing has accepted a position in another company and leaves Efore on July 31, 2010.



Alexander Luiga has made a long career in sales and marketing functions and setting up sales network in Asia. His work experience is from international companies such as Liteonmobile (ex Perlos), Moteco and ABS Pumps International.



He will report to Vesa Vähämöttönen, President and CEO of Efore Group.