ISO 13485 medical achieved at Stadium UK

Stadium focuses on the medical and care sector following the implementation the ISO 13485 standard for the manufacture of medical devices at the UK-based Rugby site.

The standard has been in place at the Stadium wholly owned facility in Dongguan China since 2008.



Tony Inskip, Commercial Director, said: “The medical sector is a high growth area for the electronics industry worldwide, not only in medical devices but within a wider spectrum of products in the healthcare and wellbeing markets including consumer marketed products with electronic content.