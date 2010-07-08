Nokia: Russian Authorities to get Nokia N8 from blogger

Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin published in April 2010 a report of an early Nokia N8 prototype and criticized it on its Mobile-Review website. Nokia has asked Russian Authorities to get their property back from him.

In response to Mr Murtazin's review, the Finnish mobile phone giant wrote an article on their Offical blog entitled One of our children is missing, asking for the prototype back. Now the Finnish mobil phone giant has enlisted Russian Authorities to assist them in getting the Nokia N8 prototype and other—unspecified—property back.



"This wasn’t the first time a Nokia product appeared online before it had been announced. This particular site openly flaunts its ability to acquire our property. Yes, we have to take a look at ourselves, and we are diligently hunting down the source of these leaks. Frankly, we pride ourselves on trust at Nokia, and someone has greatly betrayed that", the company continues. Although Nokia wants to protect its IP, it is adamant not to "do so at the expense of the working conditions. We are not the Secret Police, and we want to maintain our culture of openness."



Nokia says that Eldar Murtazin declined to respond to their requests. He writes on his personal blog that he asked for clarification, but did not get a response.



Nokia is quick at pointing out that the involvement of Russian Authorities and the open dealing with the blogger is not related to Eldar Murtazin’s recent criticisms of the company.