Electronics Production | July 08, 2010
Avnet completes acquisition of Bell Microproducts
Avnet has completed its acquisition of Bell Microproducts in an all cash merger for USD7.00 per share, which equates to an equity value of approximately USD 252 million and a transaction value of approximately USD 631 million, assuming a net debt position for Bell Micro of USD 379 million at face value as of March 31, 2010.
The acquisition was approved by Bell Micro shareholders, representing over 98% of the votes cast, and has received all required regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings excluding integration and transaction costs.
Roy Vallee, Avnet's chairman and chief executive officer, commented, "The acquisition of Bell Micro marks an inflection point in Avnet's history as the clear leader in value-added technology distribution. Bell Micro is the largest acquisition in Avnet's history on a revenue basis, and substantially improves our global scale and scope competitiveness. It strengthens our position in the Americas and Europe, and expands our presence in the fast-growing Latin America market."
Bell Micro had sales of approximately USD 3.0 billion in calendar year 2009. With more than 1'900 employees and serves customers through 55 offices in the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America. In calendar year 2009, revenues from North America, EMEA and Latin America were 42%, 41% and 17% respectively.
Rick Hamada, Avnet's president and chief operating officer, stated, "Bell Micro's relationships with key hardware, software and services suppliers, further develops Avnet's product portfolio and technical expertise. Additionally, Bell Micro enhances our value added solutions for the data center and enables us to consolidate our presence in the embedded market, adding to our critical mass and momentum as a leader in embedded technology. With strong customer and supplier relationships, we look forward to enjoying the benefits of the cross-selling opportunities that the merger with Bell Micro brings to Avnet."
Bell Micro's Latin America and EMEA businesses, as well as its North American data center business, will be integrated into Avnet Technology Solutions. Bell Micro's North American embedded business, including embedded components like hard disk drives, will be integrated into Avnet Electronics Marketing. Avnet intends to explore strategic alternatives for the single tier reseller business, which had sales of approximately USD 450 million in calendar year 2009.
Roy Vallee, Avnet's chairman and chief executive officer, commented, "The acquisition of Bell Micro marks an inflection point in Avnet's history as the clear leader in value-added technology distribution. Bell Micro is the largest acquisition in Avnet's history on a revenue basis, and substantially improves our global scale and scope competitiveness. It strengthens our position in the Americas and Europe, and expands our presence in the fast-growing Latin America market."
Bell Micro had sales of approximately USD 3.0 billion in calendar year 2009. With more than 1'900 employees and serves customers through 55 offices in the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America. In calendar year 2009, revenues from North America, EMEA and Latin America were 42%, 41% and 17% respectively.
Rick Hamada, Avnet's president and chief operating officer, stated, "Bell Micro's relationships with key hardware, software and services suppliers, further develops Avnet's product portfolio and technical expertise. Additionally, Bell Micro enhances our value added solutions for the data center and enables us to consolidate our presence in the embedded market, adding to our critical mass and momentum as a leader in embedded technology. With strong customer and supplier relationships, we look forward to enjoying the benefits of the cross-selling opportunities that the merger with Bell Micro brings to Avnet."
Bell Micro's Latin America and EMEA businesses, as well as its North American data center business, will be integrated into Avnet Technology Solutions. Bell Micro's North American embedded business, including embedded components like hard disk drives, will be integrated into Avnet Electronics Marketing. Avnet intends to explore strategic alternatives for the single tier reseller business, which had sales of approximately USD 450 million in calendar year 2009.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments