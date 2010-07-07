Selteka invests in Rehm equipment

Kanaus (Lithuania) based EMS-provider Selteka has invested in a new reflow system from Rehm.

To meet the new requirements and increasing orders, Selteka has decided to invest in a new reflow oven from Rehm. "We have found a partner who understands our needs and requirements", says Director Arunas Vizgaitis. “Rehm will not only deliver an oven, we will also get training to understand and learn the process.”



Technical Director Evaldas Rimskis says that the decision for Rehm was made after an intensive evaluation process. “In Rehm we have found a partner with a lot of experience concerning the highest requirements in reflow technology. As we are investing in a nitrogen process we really need a good partner to communicate with.”



Vaidas Mitkus, engineer of Innovations & Investments Group, explains that the new Rehm oven will replace one of currently running ovens. “With good heating transfer and nitrogen advantage we will get a soldering process for the highest demands.”



Hans Erik West, MD at Rehm Scandinavia, is very proud of the success. The Baltic market has special requirements; cost of ownership is most of the time a key point in the decision. “We are very glad to see an order increase from the Baltic region”, he adds.



Selteka has 128 employees and a turnover of EUR 4.2 million.