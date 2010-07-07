Orpro Vision appoints Elmatest for CZ & Slovakia

Orpro Vision GmbH has appointed Elmatest as distributor for Czech Republic and Slovakia to consolidate its presence in Europe.

"Representing Orpro Vision is a great opportunity for us. I believe that the combination of Elmatest knowledge of the local market and Orpro Vision’s technology will result in a successful and solid partnership", said Zdenek Martinek, who founded the company in 2008.



The company will distribute Orpro Vision’s AOI systems and software in Czech Republic and in Slovakia.



Roberto Gatti, President of Orpro Vision, stated: "We will work closely with Elmatest to deliver increased customer value in our long-term initiatives. Local companies will benefit from our best-in-class post-paste and post-solder inspection solutions, representing an unmatched technology advantage to improve production yields."