Foxconn to mass hire for Chengdu hub

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is said to hire up to 100'000 staff for a new manufacturing hub in Chengdu (China).

The EMS-giant Foxconn reportedly plans a USD 5 billion investment for a new manufacturing hub in Chengdu (China) and is currently looking to hire around 100'000 staff for the new base. Local media reports that an agreement between Foxconn and the local government already exists.