Siemens L&A Group to be dissolved

Action is being taken at Siemens' Logistics and Assembly Systems Group (L&A). The Distribution and Industry Division (DI) - which had slipped into the red - and its associated products and customer service will be spun off into a separate company - Dematic GmbH.

In this form, the new company can more flexible respond to market needs and enter into country specific partnerships. The new unit, with around 5,000 employees, will be launched on January 1, 2006. In the future it will be reported as "Other operating activities." These measures will burden earnings in the current and next fiscal year.



The L&A Group will be dissolved as of October 1, 2005. The successful Postal Automation and Airport Logistics Divisions will be allocated to the Industrial Solutions and Services Group (I&S). The Electronic Assembly Systems Division, which is also successful and produces pick & place machines for the electronics industry, will become part of the Automation and Drives Group (A&D).



L&A Group President Johann Löttner (56) will coordinate the strategic reorientation of Dematic GmbH from company headquarters. Dr. Hans-Jörg Grundmann (50) and Dr. Peter Drexel (61) will join and strengthen the boards of I&S and A&D, respectively. Employees currently working at L&A headquarters will be offered positions, wherever possible, in other Siemens Groups.



Siemens Group on Monday unveiled plans to cut at least 2,400 jobs and 1.5bn Euros in costs at its troubled IT unit.