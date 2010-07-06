New Customs rules affect Kaliningrad TV manufacturers

The new rules dramatically affect the electronics manufacturing in the Kaliningrad region. However, most affected will be TV manufacturers.

The new rules of the Customs Union—coming into affect July 1, 2010—require that plastic fronts and back covers of the TV set have to be produced locally. Andrey Karakashev, director at Telebalt Ltd told local media that this new requirement will mean enourmous additional costs and investments for manufacturers.



To make things worse, a functioning supplier base for plastic parts is virtually non existent in the Kaliningrad region. It seems that all export / import to and from mainland Russia is currently on hold. This will strongly impact Philips, Toshiba, Sharp.



Sony, Samsung and LG—producing in mainland Russia—should not be impacted as such, as they already established a sufficient supplier base that comply with the new requirements.