Cookson names new boss for Enthone Europe

Cookson has appointed a new leader for its Enthone High Performance Specialty Chemicals business in Europe.

David Crimp, currently Executive Vice President of Cookson’s Alpha Materials Group Europe will extend his role by assuming additional responsibility for Enthone Europe with immediate effect.



David’s key achievements at Cookson have included the successful transition of the AMG business from autonomous country business units to a single Pan-European entity. His primary task, in his new role will be to work in partnership with Enthone Europe to shape the organisation for the future.



“David will look for opportunities to integrate our Enthone Europe and AMG Europe businesses, creating synergies wherever feasible,” said Steve Corbett, CEO Cookson Electronics. “He will utilise his experience and knowledge, together with his style and preference for improved employee engagement, to blend the best from both organizations and develop a new high performing culture by empowering employees to make choices for themselves. I see David’s appointment as an innovative approach to our European Market that will allow us to deliver great customer service and fulfill the potential of our excellent businesses.”