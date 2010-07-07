WHEB Ventures invests in VIA Optronics

WHEB Ventures has invested €4.4 million in the German company VIA Optronics GmbH, becoming a co-investor with BayBG which was an existing shareholder.

The company supplies energy saving LCD displays for products such as handheld devices, laptops, televisions, and industrial devices.



Joerg Sperling, Partner at WHEB Ventures said: “Since its inception in 2005, VIA Optronics has succeeded in becoming a global company which partners with some of the world’s leading consumer electronics manufacturers.”



“The global market for optical displays was $83 billion in 2009 and is forecast to increase to $111 billion by 2016. There are currently no other companies within the display technology market that can compete with VIA Optronics in its unique combination of product features, quality and global high volume production capabilities. We are looking forward to working with the management team and BayBG to make this a global success story.”



Mr. Juergen Eichner, CEO and Founder of VIA Optronics said: “We are delighted to have WHEB Ventures join us as an active investor. We look forward to working with them as we grow our organisation and expand our global operations.