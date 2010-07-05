Rohwedder: 3 investors get ‘go-ahead’

After the drop out of potential buyer ATS, Rohwedder has now been sold—in pieces—to three different investors. The good news? All German manufacturing locations are saved.

Elwema, based in Ellwangen, is the new investor for the German manufacturing locations Bermatingen and Bruchsal. The Günther Holding—shareholder at Elewa—and a bank are to facilitate the financial hedging and funding of the new company.



The manufacturing location Radolfzell (formerly Rohwedder Pematech) has been acquired by a Swiss engineering company—ASIC Robotics—a decision which is supported by the entire staff at Radolfzell, says the insolvency administrator.



Even for the MIMOT manufacturing location in Lörrach a positive solution has been found: the management—headed by Jürgen Philipp—plan to establish a new company (through a Management Buy-Out). Both—clients and staff—are in full support of this solution. A local bank will help with the financing.



The insolvency administrator also said that promising talks were conducted for the Rohwedder subgroups in Finland (JOT Automation Oy) and Canada.