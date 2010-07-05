Tantalum and aluminum capacitors supply continue to be short

According to industry sources, supplies of tantalum and aluminum capacitors from manufacturers such as AVX, Kemet, Murata and Vishay will continue to be short of demand in quarters three and four.

Mainly due to peak season effects and the limited supply of tantalum raw materials. In fact, factory deliveries are currently being quoted at 24 weeks or longer. Even more concerning, many manufacturers are booked for the remainder of 2010 and are now accepting orders for delivery in Q1 2011.