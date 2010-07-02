Simclar boss & PWC to go to court

Sam Russell, former boss at Simclar, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers—liquidators for the Ayrshire (Scotland) business—will go head-on in court.

Mr Russell and 2 other directors are again been questioned regarding their decision to close down their manufacturing operations in Kilwinning and Irvine without warning, leaving 420 staff in Ayrshire unemployed. At the same time—2006 and 2007—Simclar Group has paid unlawful dividends coming up to GBP 400’000 in total, reveals the Herald Scotland.



In September 2007—the year when the Ayrshire business was put into administration—191 former workers were awarded payments by an employment tribunal in Glasgow. The ruling stated that EMS-provider Simclar had failed to comply with legal requirements when not consulting with the trade union.