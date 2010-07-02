HP completes Palm acquisition

HP has completed its acquisition of Palm at a price of USD 5.70 per share of Palm common stock in cash.

"With webOS, HP will deliver its customers a unique and compelling experience across smartphones and other mobility products," said Todd Bradley, executive vice president, Personal Systems Group, HP. "This allows us the opportunity to fully engage in growing our smartphone family offering and the footprint of webOS."



Under Jon Rubinstein, former Palm chairman and chief executive officer, the Palm global business unit will report to Bradley. Palm will be responsible for webOS software development and webOS based hardware products, from a robust smartphone roadmap to future slate PCs and netbooks.



"With HP's full backing and global strengths, I'm confident that webOS will be able to reach its full potential," said Rubinstein. "This agreement will accelerate the development of this incredible platform with new resources, scale and support from a world-respected brand."