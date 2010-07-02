Wacker: anti trust clears takeover of FESIL silicon site

Wacker Chemie AG has successfully concluded its acquisition of the silicon-metal production site in Holla from FESIL Group (Norway).

The transaction announced early last month has now been cleared by the relevant antitrust authorities and approved by Wacker´s and FESIL´s supervisory bodies. Under the terms of the transaction, Wacker takes over for a purchase price of around EUR 65 million all of FESIL´s production facilities in Holla, including the related real estate.



The strategic acquisition is a key step in securing Wacker´s long-term supply of silicon metal. Acquiring Holla makes the Munich-based chemical company more independent of raw-material price fluctuations and increases its supply security during peak-demand periods.



Silicon metal is one of Wacker´s most important raw materials and is needed for the production of silicones and hyperpure polysilicon. Holla Metall´s production capacity is around 50,000 metric tons of silicon metal per year, which corresponds to about one third of Wacker´s current annual needs.