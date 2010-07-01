Foxconn: not to be 'upstaged' by Jabil

100’000 vocational students from the Henan province (China) are reportedly ordered to take a 3-month internship at Foxconn’s facility in Shenzhen.

For the students it is either take it or leave school. The students—some of them said to be as young as 17 years old—were told mid-June to ready for travelling just 9 days later. "Everybody is going I can go find out why all those Foxconn employees killed themselves. It's kind of fun," a student (using an alias) told China Daily.



A Zhengzhou-based official, who declined to be identified, told the newspaper that the EMS-provider would employ 300’000 people from Henan in their manufacturing facility in Shenzhen; planning that these workers would be transferred back to Henan once the new factory is in operation.