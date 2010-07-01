Sony recalls Vaio laptops

The recall is said to involve around 535'000 laptops from the Sony Vaio F11 and CW2 Series, sold since the beginning of 2010. The company is providing a firmware update on its website.

"In rare instances, these notebook computers may overheat due to a potential malfunction of the internal temperature management system, resulting in deformation of the product's keyboard or external casing, and a potential burn hazard to consumers", the company announced.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling about 233'000 Sony Vaio laptop computers because they potentially can overheat, posing a burn hazard. "Sony has received 30 reports of units overheating resulting in deformed keyboards and casings. No injuries have been reported", the commission states.



Sony says 260'000 laptops in the US, 103'000 in Europe, 120'000 in South East Asia and 52'000 in Japan need to be fixed, reports the BBC.