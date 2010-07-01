Elcoteq: No comment on KIN announcement

The EMS-provider Elcoteq has declined to comment on the latest Kin announcement made by Microsoft.

Microsoft has decided that it will not start selling its KIN smartphones in Europe this autumn, reports Reuters. "We are investigating the matter," Elcoteq's CEO Mikko Puolakka was cited in the article. However, he declined to provided further details.



As reported earlier, Elcoteq had announced a manufacturing partnership with Sharp in May this year (May 18, 2010); with a deal value of around EUR 150 million.