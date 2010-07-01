Kimball Electronics and Xhale Innovations cooperate

Kimball Electronics's Tampa, Florida facility is the manufacturing partner for Xhale Innovations to produce the HyGreen (TM) hand hygiene intelligent technology systems.

Kimball Electronics-Tampa began production of the HyGreen (TM) system in February. The medical alert system consists of three sensor units: the wall mounted hand soap detector placed near the sink, the badge worn by the healthcare professional, and the bed monitor positioned on the wall near the patient. Kimball Electronics produces the complete system for all three units.



"Kimball Electronics-Tampa's close proximity to Xhale's location in Gainesville, combined with their established reputation in the medical market for producing critical assemblies with quality, reliability and regulatory compliance requirements, were key factors in our decision to partner with them," stated Ron Youngblood, Xhale's Vice President of Operations. "The first installations of HyGreen are being deployed in hospitals now, and as interest grows, Kimball Electronics will allow us to meet the increased demands."



Greg Bannick, Director of Business Development, Medical Solutions, Kimball Electronics group, stated, "We recognize the importance of hospital infection control and the impact HyGreen can have on this serious issue. Kimball is thrilled to be part of something that affects so many people and to be chosen as Xhale's strategic manufacturing partner." Bannick added, "The Kimball team is committed to improving lives through its work in the medical electronics segment."