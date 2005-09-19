IPTE announces change in senior management

IPTE NV has announced that the collaboration with Mr. Schadnusch Nejad, CEO of the 'Factory Automation' division, has ceased as of 31 August 2005.

Since assuming his position on 1 August 2004, Mr. Nejad was responsible for the activities of the automation division in Germany, specifically the IPTE facilities in Heroldsberg. The authority and tasks of Mr. Nejad in Germany will be taken over by local management, with the support of the management of the automation division in Genk.



IPTE is a specialist in the supply of production resources for the electronics industry. The company consists of two divisions. IPTE 'Factory Automation' supplies production equipment for the electronics industry. For the production, testing and treatment of printed circuit boards and final assembly, the division develops manual, semi-automatic and turnkey automation systems. The Contract Manufacturing division, Connect Systems Group, offers production services for the professional industry. Activities include the production of cables and cable trees, the assembly and testing of PCBs, the production of semi-manufactured goods and product assembly.



The IPTE Group's references include companies such as Alcatel, Bosch, Delphi, Ericsson, Flextronics, Jabil, Johnson Controls, Lear, Mitsubishi, Motorola, Nokia, Philips, Sanmina, Siemens, Solectron and Visteon. The company currently employs more than 1,400 people in facilities in Europe, the United States and Asia. Shares in the company, which was founded in 1992 in Belgium, are traded on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange.