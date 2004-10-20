ACTE new Chipcon distributor

ACTE AB has become the new Chipcon distributor for the Swedish wireless connectivity market. As of today, they will handle all orders and deliveries of Chipcon products as well as customers in the Swedish market.

ACTE AB was established in 1997 and is part of a large network of distributors with offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, England, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and Hong Kong. ACTE has a total of 250 employees. ACTE AB's core areas of focus are amongst others telemetry/M2M, embedded technology, microprocessors, exclusive semi-conductors, and sensors.



Chipcon is convinced that ACTE AB will be able to serve the Swedish market very well due to their broad range of RF complementary products, their well-established distribution network in Sweden, and their technical knowledge within the RF field. Additionally, Sweden has proven to be highly advanced in the application of RF-IC technology, and Chipcon is thrilled to see a large increase in the number of Swedish companies selecting Chipcon solutions.