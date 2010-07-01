Aegis & Juki with resale agreement

Aegis Software has signed an OEM agreement with JUKI Automation Systems Europe. Under this agreement, Juki will offer Aegis NPI software for BOM, CAD, Gerber, etc.

This agreement with Juki Automation Systems Europe was a logic extension of an existing and well functioning cooperation, which was started-up between Aegis and Juki Automation System Inc, covering the American market, many years ago.



Alain Meyer, Product Manager of Juki Automation Systems Europe, said, "We are very excited about partnering with Aegis. This package delivers our customers the benefits of the industry’s most proven tool for data preparation. They will be prepared for any BOM or CAD data they receive, and have the power to quickly and perfectly prepare it for seamless integration between the systems. Packaging Aegis NPI technology in this way also gives our customers the value of a future path to a larger solution. They can build on any JUKI Software installation to the factory-wide Aegis Manufacturing Operations System should they wish in the future."