Note Components in Gdańsk: new facts

On June 22, 2010, the Regional Labour Office in Gdańsk (poland) received a group redundancy notification Note Components Gdańsk, affecting all employees of the company.

The spokesperson of the Regional Labour Office in Gdańsk (Powiatowy Urządu Pracy w Gdańsku), Łukasz Iwaszkiewicz, told evertiq in a telephone interview, that all 98 employees were included in the notification (Received on June 22, 2010). However, he stressed that some workers have already decided to leave the company voluntarily, so that the number of people affected by this notification will be lower than 98.



This is the second group redundancies notification from Note Components Gdańsk this year alone. The first one-received on March 11, 2010, affected 19 people (13 white-collar & 6 blue-collar workers). However, in March only 3 employees actually lost their jobs.