Now it is Jabil’s turn for soul-searching

© National Labor Committee

Hands up. Anybody who thought Foxconn was alone in this entire Chinese production mess? Well, now it seems Jabil’s turn for a little bit of soul-searching.

The Pittsburgh-based worker rights group National Labor Committee has released a report claiming that Jabil's manufacturing facility in Guangzhou (China) is run like a ‘Minimum Security Prison producing for Whirlpool, GE, HP’.The report states that it found illegal or unreasonable working conditions or a police force acting like prison guards.• Six thousand workers, operating around the clock, with two 12-hour shifts, seven days a week. Workers are at the factory 84 hours a week.• Workers are prohibited from sitting down and must stand for their entire 12-hour shift. Their necks, shoulders, arms and legs become stiff and sore, and their feet swell.• Workers are allowed to use the bathroom just once in the regular eight-hour shift. As there are just three "toilet passes" per line, women say they have to wait over an hour to relieve themselves.• Workers paid a base wage of 76 cents an hour through April, when they received a 17 cent increase to 93 cents an hour. No one can survive on the base wage and all are forced to work overtime.• Security guards and managers patrol the shop floor as if they are police overseeing their prisoners. Workers who make a mistake are forced to write a "letter of repentance" begging forgiveness-which they must read aloud in front of all their co-workers. Offending workers can also be made to stay after work, unpaid, to clean toilets.• Six workers share each crowded dorm room, sleeping on double-level bunk beds. 75% of the workers say the factory food is "awful."• Jabil has 18 factories across China, which is more than they have in the U.S.-----All images copyright: National Labor Committee