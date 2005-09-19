STM offers full product range in the Nordic

According to the Swedish electronics magazine Elektronik i Norden, STMicroelectronics has now strengthened its relationship to Future Electronics by giving them the authorization for providing STM's full product range in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

-Future is now able to widen its European product range for the Nordic region and Future is now taking the step up to the top league of distributors, said Knut Pogost, Future Electronics vice president for northern Europe, to Elektronik i Norden.