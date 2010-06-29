V-PS is looking to replace equipment

The fire clean-up at PCB manufacturer V-PS has progressed a step further. The company is now looking for new machines and equipment.

"We are busy selecting new machinery, and have had several quotes from suppliers for the machines that need replacing. By making a careful choice we will be future proofed", the company said. The downstairs offices, which were home to the CAD team, will be temporarily 'mis-used' as production space. This is proving relatively easy to realise because previously it was also part of the factory.



The outwards goods department is now completely clean, refurbished and ready for use. 3 external cleaning teams have also arrived last week, including specialists in machinery and galvano systems, to help with the cleaning.