Note production moves to Estonia & China

EMS-provider Note is to move parts of its production from Norrtälje (Sweden) to other operations in Estonia and China.

As already reported, the Swedish EMS-provider Note is to lay off 15 staff at their manufacturing unit in Norrtälje. Those jobs will be moved to Estonia and China, local media reports.



In 2007, the Norrtälje unit still had some 200 employees—now it has shrunk to a mere 88. This will be reduced further, to 73. “The cuts are sad, but necessary. More and more of our customers prefer manufacturing in Eastern Europe or China. That is were their end customer is located”, Note’s CFO Henrik Nygren is cited in Norrtelje Tidning in saying.