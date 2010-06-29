Jabil Kwidzyn: turnover down 27% in fiscal 2009

The Polish unit of EMS-provider Jabil in Kwidzyn reported a turnover of PLN 1.3 billion (around EUR 314 million) in fiscal 2009 (ended 31.08.2009). This is about 27% lower than in fiscal 2008.





Despite falling sales, the financial performance looks quite well:

• Revenue amounted to PLN 1.289 million (around EUR 311 million), compared to PLN 1.763 million (around EUR 426 million) the year before



• Operating expenses amounted to PLN 1.245 million (around EUR 301 million) compared to 1.781 million (around EUR 431 million) the year before



• Operating result stood at PLN 44.4 million (around EUR 10 million), compared to a loss of PLN 17.5 million (around EUR 4 million) for fiscal 2008



• Net result was PLN 55.3 million (around EUR 13 million) compared to PLN minus 13.8 million (around EUR 3.3 million) in fiscal 2008



• The equity of the unit rose from PLN 329.7 million (on 31/08/2008) to PLN 385.1 million (31/08/2009)



• Liabilities decreased from PLN 360.7 million (around EUR 88 million) to PLN 180.4 million (around EUR 43.6 million)



• The unit employed 3’028 staff, which includes 1’959 blue-collar and 1’069 white-collar employees