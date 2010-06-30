HP reduce number of EMS-partners

Hewlett-Packard's printing division has reduced the number of its EMS manufacturing partners over the course of last year (2009).

A simplified supply chain provided savings that were—in turn—spend on the R&D and sales departments, Vyomeh Joshi, the global head of HP's imaging and printing division, told Reuters.



"When the economy was doing great, we were shipping more and more units, probably we were not efficient. So when the economy went down and people were delaying buying decisions, we took a look and said we don't need all this", he was cited in the article.