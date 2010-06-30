Partnership between Rutronik and Microchip now Europe-wide

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is to distribute the entire product portfolio of Microchip Technology throughout the whole of Europe with immediate effect. The companies have now extended their 15-year partnership to Portugal and the Baltic.

With the expansion of the franchise Rutronik can now supply all Microchip microcontrollers, EEProms and analog & mixed signal products throughout the whole of Europe. In addition, both companies want to intensify activities such as joint design-in as well as customer seminars and webinars and organize them more effectively on a pan-European basis.



“Above all it’s the wide portfolio of really innovative microcontrollers with attractive add-on features that makes Microchip one of our top suppliers“, says Gerd Fischer, European Line Manager at Rutronik.



“For many years now Rutronik has been a successful partner, impressing us time and time again with its focused product and application know-how“, explains Roswitha Kumpfmüller, Senior Regional Channel Manager North Central Europe at Microchip. “Especially when it comes to tackling innovative markets, Rutronik often proves to be at the cutting edge. That’s why we’re glad that we’ll be approaching new target markets jointly on a Europe-wide basis“.