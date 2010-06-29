Nokia: ‘hold devices any way you like'

The Finnish mobile phone giant is making fun of its biggest rival. Using a Nokia phone? — well hold it ‘Any Way You Like’.

Unless you have been hiding somewhere in recent days, the fact that the iPhone’s antenna fails to work properly when held in a certain way could not have escaped your notice.“The key function on any Nokia device is its ability to make phone calls. After all, that’s why we know them universally as mobile phones (or smart phones, feature phones or mobile computers – though the same grip styles work for those, too), Nokia announced.“One of the main things we’ve found about the 1 billion plus Nokia devices that are in use today is that when making a phone call, people generally tend to hold their phone like a…. well, like a phone.”And the mockery continues: "Providing a wide range of methods and grips for people to hold their phones, without interfering with the antennae, has been an essential feature of every device Nokia has built."Nice to see that Nokia has some humour left — after having become the whipping boy of the industry. They can even poke fun at themselves: It’s something that’s been a part of pretty much every Nokia device ever made (perhaps with the exception of that teardrop 3G one, which was a bit ridiculous).