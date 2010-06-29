Foxconn to hire 300.000

Foxconn Technology Group plans to establish a new factory in China. According to the local government, 300,000 workers will be hired.

The new factory will be established in the Henan Province. Foxconn is initially looking to hire about 100,000 workers. Of the total 800,000 workers Foxconn has in China, 157,000 are from Henan, the Henan Daily reported through Taipei Times.