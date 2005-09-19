Electronics Production | September 19, 2005
IBM introduces Standards-Based solutions and partnership within RFID
EPCglobal US Conference -- Rallying the industry to support a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) ecosystem based on open standards, IBM today announced new partnerships and standards-based solutions aimed at helping customers build on demand businesses.
The announcement continues IBM's push to help customers use RFID technologies to automate business processes to gain real-time visibility of items in a supply chain, efficiently manage assets, and improve customer service.
Underscoring the company's effort to accelerate industry adoption of RFID technologies, the new solutions are based on IBM WebSphere RFID middleware and services supported by a Service Oriented Architecture, SOA. The architecture offers a J2EE and J2ME based application environment that provide small, mid-sized and large businesses the flexibility to integrate information with custom third-party business process applications and free customers from relying upon any single information technology vendor.
As part of today's news, OATSystems is working together with IBM to market an integrated offering comprising OATSystems RFID applications and IBM's RFID Solution for the Consumer Driven Supply Chain. Additionally, TrueDemand Software and MARCGlobal will also offer applications running on IBM WebSphere middleware. IBM will also introduce an RFID for Work in Process solution for manufacturers and an RFID "Express" service for small and medium businesses. The company will open a new testing and compliance lab in Raleigh, North Carolina, and announce its new IBM Infoprint 6700 R40 complies with Gen 2 standards.
"Standardization has historically been the key driver in accelerating the mass adoption of emerging technologies like Radio Frequency Identification Technology," said Robert Mayberry, vice president, IBM Sensor and Actuator Solutions. "IBM's announcements today are designed to help customers in first-adopter industries take advantage of RFID software and services to create new opportunities for growth, cut costs, and become on demand businesses."
